Sweden’s Prime Minister is a huge fan of System Of A Down

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has revealed that she’s a huge fan of System Of A Down, telling listeners of national radio station Bandit Rock that she thinks the Los Angeles quartet are “really awesome.”

Andersson, the leader of the Swedish Social Democratic Party, became the country’s first female Prime Minister on November 30 last year, following the resignation of former party leader and PM Stefan Löfven. While we cannot, as yet, offer a comprehensive break down of the policies the Harvard University-educated former Minister for Finance hopes to implement in her inaugural term in office, we can, with some confidence, state that she has excellent taste in music.

Quizzed earlier today, February 15, by Bandit Rock radio morning show hosts Bollnäs-Martin and Richie Puzz as to her listening tastes, Andersson responded, “When it comes to rock, it’s System of A Down.”

When Bollnäs-Martin expressed some surprise at her choice, the Prime Minister insisted, “Yes, they are really awesome!”

Asked if she listens to System at home, Andersson says, “Yes, absolutely, and when it’s [a] party! No matter what kind of party, my husband takes over.”

The exchange can be heard on Bandit Rock’s website. It’s a nice reminder that not every country is governed by a clown.



[Thank you to Bandit Rock’s Marketing/Program Director Anders Mannio for the information/translation]

System Of A Down recently played a short run of co-headline shows with Korn in the US. This was their set-list on the tour’s opening night, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 31.

There are currently no future SOAD shows listed on the band’s official website. Over to you, Prime Minister Andersson…