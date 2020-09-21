Svalbard find new home for their third album following Holy Roar exit

Following their departure from Holy Roar in the wake of the sexual assault allegations made against label owner Alex Fitzpatrick, Svalbard have revealed that they will release their third full-length album When I Die, Will I Get Better? on Church Road Records.

The newly-formed independent label is run by Employed To Serve’s Justine Jones who resigned as label manager of Holy Roar upon learning of the allegations made against Fitzpatrick.

“We are fortunate to have worked with Justine for many years, her passion, dedication and label knowledge has been instrumental in our growth as a band. She’s a person in the music industry who genuinely cares,” say Svalbard in a statement.

“Justine is doing everything she can to keep the release on track, however please be patient if minor delays occur along the way or if things continue to appear online under the Holy Roar label during the transition period – we will keep everyone informed via our socials of all developments.”

“We would like to say a huge thank you to our fans for being understanding, supportive and patient – and to Justine and Sammy at Church Road Records for all their hard work ensuring our album still gets released.”

Svalbard will donate a portion of each sale of When I Die, Will I Get Better? to Rape Crisis. The album will be released on Church Road Records on September 25.

(Image credit: Church Road Records)

Read a full interview with Svalbard’s Serena Cherry in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.