Suzi Quatro documentary Suzi Q set for summer home release

Liam Firmager’s documentary about the career of Suzi Quatro is set for a home release this summer.

Suzi Q will launch on DVD, Blu-ray and video on demand on July 3 through Utopia, with the film also set to hit cinema screens on July 1.

The documentary explores the 54-year career of the pioneering Detroit-born and UK-based vocalist, bassist and songwriter, who became the first female rocker to break into the mainstream in the 70s.

Suzi Q inludes interviews with artists including Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Lita Ford, Cherie Currie, Tina Weymouth, Donita Sparks, Alice Cooper and KT Tunstall, along with members of Quatro’s family.

Suzi Q producer Tait Brady says: “Over the four-plus years making the film, the idea that Suzi's status had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us – because in the rest of the world, everyone knows that she is the first and one of the most important trailblazers in rock'n'roll!

“That then influenced the direction the film took – it became our mission to redress history. Getting the film out to American audiences ultimately became our major goal, so Liam and I are thrilled that Utopia are taking it out in the US.

“In the UK, Europe and Australia, the film is a celebration – for North America the film should play like a rediscovery story.”

Quatro released her latest solo album No Control in 2019.