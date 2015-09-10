Survivor slam gay marriage villain over track choice

Survivor have taken legal steps to stop their song Eye Of The Tiger being used by gay marriage opponent Kim Davis.

Davis is the Kentucky County Clerk who spent six day behind bars for refusing to issue marriage licences to same sex couples – flying in the face of the recent US Supreme Court ruling that couples across America can get married, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

Her release from jail on Monday was welcomed by US 2016 Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, who played Eye Of The Tiger from the stage at a pro-Davis rally outside the Carter County Detention Center.

Former Survivor member Jim Peterik and long-time guitarist Frankie Sullivan both made it clear they didn’t authorise Huckabee or Davis to use the track.

Sullivan says on Facebook: “We did not grant Kim Davis any rights to use Eye Of The Tiger.” Referring to a brand of toilet paper, he added: “I would not grant her the rights to use Charmin.”

Peterik writes on Twitter: “I have not authorised the use of Eye Of The Tiger for use by Kim Davis and my publisher will issue a cease and desist.”

Meanwhile, REM have told another Republic presidential hopeful to stop using one of their songs as part of his campaign. Donald Trump used It’s The End Of The World during a campaign stop, leading the band to issue a statement.

REM say: “While we do not authorise or condone the use of our music at this political event, and do ask that these candidates cease and desist from doing so, let us remember that there are things of greater importance at stake here.

“The media and the American voter should focus on the bigger picture, and not allow grandstanding politicians to distract us from the pressing issues of the day and of the current presidential campaign.”