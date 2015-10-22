Survivor reveal new lead singer

Survivor have named 21-year-old vocalist Cameron Barton as the man who’s replaced the late Jimi Jamison.

Guitarist Frankie Sullivan says the latest arrival has lent the group a new lease of life.

Jamison died in September 2014, aged 63. Fellow vocalist Dave Bickler remains part of the band.

Sullivan says: “After hearing Cameron, I was in the studio with him about a day later. I stayed with him for about four days, and put him through the ringer. He just kept getting better and kept delivering.

“He’s a very focused guy. Most musicians aren’t that focused when they are that young. He learned 20 songs in about eight days.”

Survivor aim to record an album with Barton in the coming months, then begin touring with him next year.