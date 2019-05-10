Supergroup King Hobo gear up for release of second album Mauga

Supergroup King Hobo will release their second album later this month.

The trio, who comprise Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster, vocalist and bassist Per Wiberg – who plays with Kamchatka, Spiritual Beggars and Candlemass, and was formerly a member of Opeth – and Kamchatka's Thomas Juneor Andersson on vocals, guitar and percussion, will release Mauga on May 31. It's the follow-up to the band's self-titled debut, which came out in 2008.

“We recorded this album the same way as the first, live in the rehearsal room," says Wiberg. "It’s quite a liberating process compared to how a lot of albums are recorded these days. We set up our gear in a circle and go full on, no headphones or screens to seal off the amps or drums. We jam all through the day to see what we come up with, arrange it on the spot and record.

"I really like the fact that it doesn’t feel like a regular recording situation with monitors, click tracks, and what not. It feels a lot more exclusive and kinda like a proper gig actually, plus we don’t have to worry what it’s gonna sound like live either, cause this is live in the raw!

He continues, "The hang out part and easy going vibe adds a lot to how we play together as well and none of this would happen if we didn’t have a guy we trusted in the studio. Toby Strandvik did a tremendous job this time with the technical side of things as this way of recording might not be an engineers’ wet dream so to speak.

"The journey has just as much worth as the destination to us and I think we found the 'Hobo way of capturing the moment."

The band have released two singles from the album so far. Hobo Ride was released last month, while Listen Here came out a week ago. A third single, Dragon's Tail, will be released next week.

Mauga is available to pre-order now, and a limited-edition signed version is available from Rough Trade.

Mauga Track Listing:

1. Hobo Ride

2. Dragon’s Tail

3. King Blues

4. Good Stuff

5. Mauga

6. How Come We’re Blind

7. Listen Here

8. Move To The City

9. Twilight Harvest Pt. I & II

10. New Or-sa-leans (bonus track on the digital release only)