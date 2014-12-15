Supergroup God To Gravity launch debut

A supergroup featuring members of Tremonti and Evanescence have released their debut album and lyric video for their first single.

God To Gravity’s self-titled debut is out now, and a lyric video for the single Dying Light has been made available. View it below.

The group features Tremonti drummer Garrett Whitlock, Evanescence guitarist Troy McLawhorn and Ether Seeds singer Dustin Lowery. Dustin’s brother Corey is on bass while guitarist Pat Deeb completes the lineup.

Corey Lowery says: “This is the first time I’ve been able to do a CD with my youngest brother. Pat Deeb and I started writing this music and we needed a voice that would match it.

“I sent it to Dustin and I think he took it to a new level. Troy McLawhorn and Garrett Whitlock came in and took it to a newer level. There are special guests on it, such as our brother Clint Lowery, Morgan Rose and Matt O’Rourke.”

Whitlock has also been working on the second Tremonti album, due out next year.