Summers End day splits revealed

Organisers of the Summers End festival have released day split details for this year’s event, which features US band Discipline’s UK debut.

The 11th edition takes place at Chepstow’s Drill Hall on the weekend of October 2-4, also featuring Celestial Fire, Abel Ganz, Pallas, Magic Pie, Mystery and others.

Co-organiser Stephen Lambe recently said: “We’re immensely proud that Discipline have agreed to make their UK debut with us. Matthew Parmenter and the band have been making music for 25 years and they were a vital part of the 1990s prog revival.”

Day tickets go on sale today, priced £20 for Friday, £37.50 for Saturday or Sunday, and £65 for Saturday and Sunday combined. Hero, sponsor and standard tickets are also on sale, all via the Summers End website.

Friday, October 2

Celestial Fire featuring Dave Bainbridge

Abel Ganz

Simon Godfrey

Saturday, October 3

Pallas

Discipline

3rDegree

Light Damage

The Fierce And The Dead

Sunday, October 4

Magic Pie

Mystery

Credo

Introitus

The Gift