Ahead of the highly-anticipated new Suicide Silence album, the guys have released a lyric video for initial single Cease To Exist.

Suicide Silence will be releasing their new album You Can’t Stop Me on 14 July via Nuclear Blast, and hype is at all-time high as it will be the first full-length with Eddie Hermida replacing Mitch Lucker. And to put all worries to bed, Suicide Silence have revealed the first single in the above video and it’s nothing short of a barnstormer. What do you think?