Suicide Silence still have no regrets over 2017’s self-titled album

Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza says the band were “paid in everything but financial currency” after releasing their 2017 self-titled album.

They came under fire from some quarters over the musical direction of the follow-up to 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me, which saw frontman Eddie Hermida introducing clean vocals to the mix.

A petition to stop the album’s release was even launched by angry fans after they heard the tracks Doris and Silence – with Hermida subsequently laughing off the criticism.

Now, a year after its release, Garza has reflected on the last 12 months in a new interview with Heavy New York and reveals the album has opened doors for them.

Garza says: “It’s funny, we got paid in everything but financial currency. We got paid in so much more. We didn’t get paid in petty bullshit like record sales and money.

“We got paid in so much more… things I can’t say here yet, but things have happened that are huge for our band that happened because of that record: ‘Oh, we heard this. Do you want to be in this movie?’

“It’s crazy shit like that. It wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t do that. We got paid in everything but money, so now it’s like we’re super-stoked. I’m so fucking thankful.”

Suicide Silence are currently on tour across the US, with their next show taking place tonight in Birmingham, Alabama.