Suicidal Tendencies bassist Rawbiz dies

Suicidal Tendencies bassist Tim ‘Rawbiz’ Williams has died, the band have confirmed.

He was a member of Mike Muir’s outfit from 2011 until recently, and appeared on last year’s album 13.

The band say in a brief statement: “It’s with complete sadness that we have to announce the passing of Tim. He was a monster on bass, running around on stage, in the pit, giving his all – even when his body wasn’t at its best.

“We will always remember him and appreciate all the kind words by those who were touched by his playing, and him personally.”

No further details have been released.