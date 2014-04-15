Subterranea Exclusive: Symphonic Titans Septicflesh Preview New Track

Pumped full of all the imperious splendour that coursed through 2011’s The Great Mass full-length, Order Of Dracul still packs a pantheon of different textures in its 3:33 minutes.

It’s been thee long years since Greece’s masters of pomp, circumstance and bludgeoning death metal riffs, Septicflesh last bestrode the earth. Now they’re back from their citadel with a brand new, aptly titled album, Titan, due to hit your face on June 20 via Season Of Mist, and Hammer is announcing its imminence with an exclusive preview track, Order Of Dracul. Pumped full of all the imperious splendour that coursed through 2011’s The Great Mass full-length, …Dracul still packs a pantheon of different textures in its 3:33 minutes, from its parping intro, through doomy, deathly passages, inhuman blasting, wind-in-your-back strings and a few other unexpected surprises we won’t telegraph here. So if the likes of Dimmu Borgir and Fleshgod Apocalypse float your chariot, steel yourself for the return of these true veterans of extreme symphonic metal and hark ye Order Of Dracul!!!

Order Of Dracul

