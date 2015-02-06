Stuck Mojo likely to record with Bonz again

US rap metal pioneers Stuck Mojo say they’ll “probably” release a new album after reuniting with frontman Bonz.

The band was formed in 1989 by guitarist Rich ‘The Duke’ Ward and released four albums before splitting in 2000. They reformed in 2005 and dismissed the frontman the following year over alleged substance abuse issues and replaced him with Lord Nelson.

But Bonz reunited with Ward, bassist Corey Lowery and drummer Frank Fontsere for a show in Atlanta in December. And Ward says it’s likely they’ll record fresh material together again.

He tells The Signals Of Intuition: “There probably will be one – we haven’t gone in writing yet. Bonz is doing great, he looks great, we’re getting along great, and he seems like he’s dealt with all his demons and he’s sorted that part of his life out.

“So I’m feeling good about it. But I won’t commit to a new record until I know that it’s real.”

Ward is also a member of wrestler Chris Jericho’s Fozzy and he reveals any future Stuck Mojo plans will have to fit around his commitments with his main band.

He continues: “I also have four other partners in Fozzy that are wanting to tour, so I need to be mindful and respectful to everything – not only the guys in Stuck Mojo, but also to my Fozzy family.

“I need to make sure that if I’m working on Stuck Mojo it’s because Chris is back in the WWE doing a short run, which he does from time to time – that he’s working on something else, so I can do the same.”

Stuck Mojo’s last release with Bonz was 2000’s Declaration Of A Headhunter, while Fozzy launched sixth album Do You Wanna Start A War last year.