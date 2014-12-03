Strokes man Nick Valensi in B-52s’ collaboration

The Strokes’ guitarist Nick Valensi has teamed up with B-52s’ singer Kate Pierson on her upcoming album.
Guitars And Microphones is her first solo outing and launches on February 17 via Lazy Meadow Music/Kobalt Label Services and is described as a record “marrying party rock, psychedelia and socio-political punk.”
Valensi plays guitar on several album tracks and a promo for track Mister Sister has been released to coincide with the announcement. View it below.
The B-52s’ last studio release was 2008’s Funplex while The Strokes’ last album was 2013’s Comedown Machine.
Guitars And Microphones tracklist
- Throw Down The Roses 2. Mister Sister 3. Guitars And Microphones 4. Crush Me With Your Love 5. Bottoms Up 6. Bring Your Arms 7. Wolves 8. Matrix 9. Time Wave Zero 10. Pulls You Under