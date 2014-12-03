Strokes man Nick Valensi in B-52s’ collaboration

The Strokes’ guitarist Nick Valensi has teamed up with B-52s’ singer Kate Pierson on her upcoming album.

Guitars And Microphones is her first solo outing and launches on February 17 via Lazy Meadow Music/Kobalt Label Services and is described as a record “marrying party rock, psychedelia and socio-political punk.”

Valensi plays guitar on several album tracks and a promo for track Mister Sister has been released to coincide with the announcement. View it below.

The B-52s’ last studio release was 2008’s Funplex while The Strokes’ last album was 2013’s Comedown Machine.

Guitars And Microphones tracklist