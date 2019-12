Buckcherry have made a track from their upcoming potty-mouthed EP available to stream.

The California band will release Fuck on Monday, August 18 – with each of the record’s six tracks featuring the four-letter word in the title.

You can hear Buckcherry’s version of Icona Pop’s track I Love It below, although they have renamed the song Say Fuck It.

Singer Josh Todd says the EP is “quintessential Buckcherry” and adds: “This EP is just reckless and fun.”