Stratovarius reveal Shine In The Dark

Stratovarius have issued a lyric video for their track Shine In The Dark.

It’s taken from the group’s 15th album entitled Eternal which will be released in Europe on September 11 and in North America on September 18 via earMusic.

The Finnish outfit took time out after delivering their Polaris, Elysium and Nemesis trilogy to recharge their batteries.

Keyboardist Jens Johansson said: “Now we’re all tanned and rested and it’s about fucking time to get back into the saddle.

“Everybody has been busy the last few months writing lots of new songs – and only the best has been recorded for Eternal.”

Johansson, vocalist Timo Kotipelto, bassist Lauri Porra, guitarist Matias Kupiainen and drummer Rolf Pilve will head out on the road over the coming months to support the album.

Eternal tracklist

01. My Eternal Dream 02. Shine In The Dark 03. Rise Above It 04. Lost Without A Trace 05. Feeding The Fire 06. In My Line Of Work 07. Man In The Mirror 08. Few Are Those 09. Fire In Your Eyes 10. Lost Saga

Aug 01: Ostrava Plamenech, Czech Republic Aug 27: Kiel Full Metal Cruise III, Germany Aug 28: Copenhagen Full Metal Cruise III, Denmark Sep 16: Helsinki Tavastia Klubi, Finland Sep 17: Tampere Tullikamarin Pakkahuone, Finland Sep 18: Seinajoki Rymikorjaamo, Finland Sep 19: Hameenlinna Verkatehdas, Finland Sep 23: Turku Klubi, Finland Sep 24: Jyvaskyla Tanssisali Lutakko, Finland Sep 25: Joensuu Ravintola Kerubi, Finland Sep 26: Oulu Oulun Jaahalli, Finland Oct 03: Trondheim Scandic Lerkendal, Norway Oct 05: Tallinn Factory, Estonia Oct 06: Riga Klubs Melna Piektdiena, Latvia Oct 07: Vilnius Forum Palace, Lithuania Oct 09: Krakow Fabryka, Poland Oct 10: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland Oct 11: Berlin C-Club, Germany Oct 13: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria Oct 14: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary Oct 16: Geiselwind Musichall, Germany Oct 17: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany Oct 20: Munich Backstage, Germany Oct 21: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Music Club, Italy Oct 23: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain Oct 24: Madrid BUT Madrid, Spain Oct 25: Seville Sala Custom, Spain Oct 27: Mislata Sala Republica, Spain Oct 28: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2, Spain Oct 30: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland Oct 31: Besancon La Rodia, France Nov 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France Nov 03: London O2 Academy Islington, UK Nov 04: Vosselaar Biebob Concerts, Belgium Nov 05: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands Nov 06: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany Nov 07: Bochum Matrix, Germany Nov 09: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany Nov 10: Stuttgart LKA, Germany Nov 11: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany Nov 12: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany Nov 13: Kufstein Kulturfabrik Bar, Austria