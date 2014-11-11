Stratovarius, Crobot and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll be getting our air-grab on as we celebrate the debut from power metal pioneers Stratovarius.

As well as our debut, we’ll be putting our needle in the groove with tunes from Crobot, Threshold, Rainbow, Killswitch Engage, Korn, Devilment and Oozing Wound.

And we talk about the news that a solution has been proposed to the world’s growing population – to chow down on bugs, and subsist on a diet of locusts, beetles, mealworms and more.

Which got us thinking… what’s the strangest thing you’ve eaten?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.