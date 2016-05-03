Rock giants tease rumoured California mega festival

Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Who, Roger Waters, The Rolling Stones and Neil Young have teased the ‘mega festival’ rumoured to be taking place in California in October.

The six iconic acts have all uploaded short clips or images to their social media networks featuring snippets of their music and followed by the word ‘October.’

The event is thought to be planned for the grounds where the Coachella festival is held, with Coachella organisers Goldenvoice and AEG Live said to be behind it. All six artists are Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees.

Dylan posted a video set to his song Ballad Of The Thin Man, while McCartney uploaded audio of him singing the Beatles’ I’ve Got A Feeling. The Rolling Stones posted a video of a spinning record, playing All Down The Line.

The Who simply shared an image of their logo with the word ‘October’ over the top, while Roger Waters’s video featured Pink Floyd’s Brain Damage. Neil Young’s video is set to After The Gold Rush.

Although no details of the festival have officially been announced, The Who frontman Roger Daltrey previously said his band and Roger Daltrey are being lined up to play on the same day as part of the three-day event at Southern California’s Indio Empire Polo Field.