Stevie Nimmo teases Roll The Dice Again

Stevie Nimmo has released a 90-second teaser clip of his track Roll The Dice Again.

It’s taken from the Nimmo Brother’s second solo album Sky Won’t Fall, which is launched on March 4 via Manhaton Records.

He recently said: “I wanted Sky Won’t Fall to have as broad a musical spectrum as possible, to showcase a every side of my songwriting. There’s rock, blues, country, pop-rock – and even acoustic. It really is a good representation of what I do.”

Nimmo begins a UK with Pen Poole next month.

Stevie Nimmo, Ben Poole UK tour

Feb 04: Kendal Bootleggers Bar

Feb 05: York Fibbers

Feb 07: Leicester The Musician

Feb 11: London The Half Moon

Feb 12: Darlington The Forum Music Centre

Feb 13: Bingley Arts Centre

Feb 14: Worthing Southern Pier Pavilion

Mar 17: Shoreham-by-Sea Ropetackle Arts

Mar 18: Baron Upon Humber Ropery Hall

Mar 19: Durham Mickleton R’N’B

Mar 20: Kinross The Green Hotel

Mar 21: Oxford The Haven

Apr 29: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Apr 30: Selby Arts Centre

May 04: Newcastle The Cluny

May 05: Stirling The Tollbooth

May 06: Glasgow Oran Mor

May 07: Aberdeen Cafe Drummond

May 11: Cheltenham Vonnies

May 12: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

May 13: Southampton Talking Heads

May 14: Hartlepool Supporters Club

May 19: Farnham The Maltings

May 20: Newbuty Arlington Sports Centre

May 21: Derby The Flowerpot

May 22: Sheffield Greystones