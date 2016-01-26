Stevie Nimmo teases Roll The Dice Again

Stevie Nimmo has released a 90-second teaser clip of his track Roll The Dice Again.
It’s taken from the Nimmo Brother’s second solo album Sky Won’t Fall, which is launched on March 4 via Manhaton Records.
He recently said: “I wanted Sky Won’t Fall to have as broad a musical spectrum as possible, to showcase a every side of my songwriting. There’s rock, blues, country, pop-rock – and even acoustic. It really is a good representation of what I do.”
Nimmo begins a UK with Pen Poole next month.
Stevie Nimmo, Ben Poole UK tour
Feb 04: Kendal Bootleggers Bar
Feb 05: York Fibbers
Feb 07: Leicester The Musician
Feb 11: London The Half Moon
Feb 12: Darlington The Forum Music Centre
Feb 13: Bingley Arts Centre
Feb 14: Worthing Southern Pier Pavilion
Mar 17: Shoreham-by-Sea Ropetackle Arts
Mar 18: Baron Upon Humber Ropery Hall
Mar 19: Durham Mickleton R’N’B
Mar 20: Kinross The Green Hotel
Mar 21: Oxford The Haven
Apr 29: Sutton Boom Boom Club
Apr 30: Selby Arts Centre
May 04: Newcastle The Cluny
May 05: Stirling The Tollbooth
May 06: Glasgow Oran Mor
May 07: Aberdeen Cafe Drummond
May 11: Cheltenham Vonnies
May 12: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club
May 13: Southampton Talking Heads
May 14: Hartlepool Supporters Club
May 19: Farnham The Maltings
May 20: Newbuty Arlington Sports Centre
May 21: Derby The Flowerpot
May 22: Sheffield Greystones