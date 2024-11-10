Stevie Nicks has released a Christmas single with Taylor Swift's boyfriend's brother

It may not come to be spoken of in the same breath as Shane McGowan and Kirstie McColl's duet on The Pogues' perennial Christmas classic A Fairytale of New York, but it's certainly a more unexpected release: Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks and Jason Kelce (former NFL star/ESPN analyst/podcaster/brother of Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis) have recorded a cover of Ron Sexsmith's Maybe This Christmas.

Maybe This Christmas was originally written by Sexsmith in 2002, when it appeared on a compilation album of the same name alongside such luminaries as Coldplay, Bright Eyes, Neil Finn and Jimmy Eat World.

The new version appears on A Philly Special Christmas Party, the upcoming album by The Philly Specials, a vocal trio composed of Kelce alongside two current members of Kelce's old team, Philadelphia Eagles' offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

“There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record,” says executive producer and former Eagles linebacker Conner Barwin. “There is so much emotion in this song, and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together, and witness this beautiful song become a reality."

“I love Maybe This Christmas for so many reasons - the shape of the melody, the way the chords have their own melodic arc, the feel - but I love it most of all for its message of hope and forgiveness,” says War On Drugs drummer Charlie Hall, who produced the album. “While the holidays are about togetherness, it also offers a time for reflection and sometimes that means considering ‘someone we love, someone we’ve lost, for reasons we can’t quite recall…’

"And in today’s day and age, it’s nice to think that, indeed, ‘maybe this year love will appear deeper than ever before.’ I was really hoping this song would resonate with Jason when we were kicking around ideas for this record, and it’s clear from the way he inhabits that beautiful melody that it did. And to have Stevie Nicks, one of the all-time masters of emotional transference (and an all-time hero of mine) come in and amplify all this is such a dream. I love this duet so much.”

Maybe This Christmas is undeniably pretty but ultimately insubstantial, but perhaps the album will be more exciting. Having said that, it also includes a cover of Wham!'s Last Christmas, so perhaps not. Full tracklist below.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Philly Special Christmas Party is released on November 22 and can be pre-ordered now.

Maybe This Christmas - YouTube Watch On

The Philly Specials - A Philly Special Christmas Party tracklist

Side One

1. Last Christmas (George Michael)

2. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Johnny Marks)

3. Having A Party (Sam Cooke)

4. Christmas Don’t Be Late (David Seville)

5. Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano)

6. Maybe This Christmas (Ron Sexsmith)

Side Two

1. It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights) (Zach Miller)

2. Loud Little Town (Brandon Beaver)

3. Please Come Home For Christmas (Charles Brown & Gene Redd)

4. Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson & Mitchell Parish)

5. Santa Drives An Astrovan (Matt Quinn & Sam Cooper)

6. The Parting Glass (Traditional)