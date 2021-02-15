Steven Wilson discusses possible Storm Corrosion II

Steven Wilson has discussed the possibility of a follow-up to Storm Corrosion's 2012 self-titled debut album. In a new interview in the latest issue of Prog Magazine, Wilson mentioned that he is currently working on a new remix of the album, which celebrates its tenth anniversary next year which will be celebrated with a new reissue.

"I love that record," says Wilson of the side-project with Opeth's Mikael Akerfledt. That was another record that created a lot of controversy. I’m so proud of that record. Part of the reason we’re both proud of it is it was the last thing anyone expected us to do

"It’s perfect for 5.1 because there’s no drums. I’ve just done an Atmos mix of the album, because that’s an album that’s going to be ten years old next year as well. We did a great version of Drag Ropes at one of Albert Hall shows which we mixed.

"So that version’s been mixed, it sounds beautiful. The album is going to be remixed in Atmos. And I think we’re going to do a reissue of that. And that could be good time to do another record. Obviously, there’s a geographical issue. We can’t just get together on Tuesday nights and jam and we don’t want to do it by email. We did Storm Corrosion when we were in the same room at the same time the whole time we made that record, and we wouldn’t want to do a record any other way. I like to think we’ll do it eventually."

Wilson also mentions that he will be revisiting some surprises from his back catalogue when he finally tours in support of his latest album The Future Bites, including early Porcupine Tree favourite Voyage 34.

"I’m going to play that on my next tour, because it fits perfectly with what I’m doing now," he says.

