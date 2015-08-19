Steven Tyler to play at addiction rally

Steven Tyler is among the acts set to perform at a Unite To Face Addiction event in Washington DC in October.

The Aerosmith frontman will appear with his Nashville-based band Loving Mary. Also on the bill are Eagles man Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, The Fray, Jason Isbell and Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik.

Led by charity Face Addiction, the event takes place at the Washington Monument on October 4 and aims to “ignite and build a movement to address one of the most pressing health issues of our time.”

Greg Williams, Face Addiction co-founder and a recovering addict, says: “22 million Americans are currently suffering from a substance use disorder, and more than 23 million others are living in recovery. When you include the families of the afflicted, addiction impacts over 85 million people – we all know somebody. It’s not ‘those’ people, it’s all of us.

See the charity’s webpage for more information and for help in dealing with addiction issues.

