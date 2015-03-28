Vai ties live album with online event

Steve Vai will interact with fans next month during an online Q&A session to tie in with the release of his album Stillness In Motion - Vai Live in LA.

The 2CD/2DVD set was recorded in 2012 during his Story Of Light world tour. It’s set for release on April 6 via Sony/Legacy.

The guitarist presents a stream of the full concert at Vai.com that week, where he’ll also take part in the live Q&A. He reports: “To say that this tour was a powerful life experience would be like saying the sun is hot.”

The full pack includes the full performance plus a bonus disc premiering The Space Between the Notes (Tour Mischief) plus a video diary featuring over three hours of footage. Vai’s multi-album deal with Sony/Legacy will also see a new studio album released later this year.