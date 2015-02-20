Steve Vai creates Stillness In Motion

Steve Vai has announced details of his upcoming album Stillness In Motion - Vai Live In LA.

The 2CD/2DVD set will launch on April 7 after he inked a new multi-album deal with Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings.

The performance was recorded on October 12 2012 during the guitar maestro’s Story Of Light world tour and along with the live set, the package also features a three and a half hour video diary covering the two-year jaunt.

Vai says: “To say that this tour was a powerful life experience would be like saying the sun is hot.”

Following the live release, he’ll launch his latest solo album which is said to “mark a significant next chapter in the musician’s growing canon.”

Stillness In Motion - Vai Live In LA tracklist

Disc1

Intro/Racing The World 2. Velorum 3. Band Intros 4. Building The Church 5. Tender Surrender 6. Gravity Storm 7. Weeping China Doll 8. John The Revelator 9. The Moon And I 10. The Animal 11. Whispering A Prayer

Disc 2