Howe curates solo compilation

Yes and former Asia guitarist Steve Howe has curated a 33-track compilation entitled simply Anthology, which is to be released on March 10.
The 2CD set contains material recorded between 1975 and 2011, and it’s launched ahead of a 12-date UK tour.
Rhino Records say: “Anthology maps his musical journey across 36 years, 16 albums and countless genres.
“It provides an enlightening showcase for Howe’s six-string prowess on songs like Pennants, The Collector, Maiden Voyage – one of many featuring his son Dylan on drums – and King’s Ransom from his 2011 album Time. The collection also includes covers of two Bob Dylan songs, several cuts from Motif.
“In addition to selections from his studio albums, it also includes tracks from a pair of compilation albums: Sharp On Attack from 1988’s Guitar Speak, and flamenco-flavored Mood For A Day, one of Howe’s signature songs with Yes. The version included here is taken from the 1993 album Symphonic Music of Yes.”
Howe tours the UK in April:
Apr 01: Buxton Opera House
Apr 02: Selby Town Hall
Apr 07: Milton Keynes Stables
Apr 09: Southampton Brook
Apr 10: Farncombe St John’s Church
Apr 11: Tiverton Community Arts Centre
Apr 12: Sheffield Green Trading Boundaries
Apr 14: Manchester Gorilla
Apr 15: Halton The Brindley
Apr 16: Bilston Robin 2
Apr 19: London Jazz Cafe
Apr 24: Sudbury Quay Theatre
Apr 25: Bristol Colston Hall
Apr 28: Basingstoke Haymarket
Anthology tracklist
Disc 1
So Bad
Lost Symphony
Pleasure Stole The Night
Pennants
Look Over Your Shoulder
Surface Tension
Sensitive Chaos
Running The Human Race
Desire Comes First
Luck Of The Draw
Maiden Voyage
Walk Don’t Run
Momenta
The Collector
Just Like A Woman
Buckets of Rain
Disc 2
Distant Seas
Curls & Swirls
Meridan Strings
Simplication
Rising Sun
Westwinds
Ultra Definition
Ebb And Flow
Dorothy
Sketches In The Sun
Diary Of A Man Who Vanished
Devon Blue
King’s Ransom
Bachians Brasileiras No. 5 (Aria)
Beginnings
Mood For A Day - with The English Chamber Orchestra
Sharp On Attack