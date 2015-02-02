Howe curates solo compilation

Yes and former Asia guitarist Steve Howe has curated a 33-track compilation entitled simply Anthology, which is to be released on March 10.

The 2CD set contains material recorded between 1975 and 2011, and it’s launched ahead of a 12-date UK tour.

Rhino Records say: “Anthology maps his musical journey across 36 years, 16 albums and countless genres.

“It provides an enlightening showcase for Howe’s six-string prowess on songs like Pennants, The Collector, Maiden Voyage – one of many featuring his son Dylan on drums – and King’s Ransom from his 2011 album Time. The collection also includes covers of two Bob Dylan songs, several cuts from Motif.

“In addition to selections from his studio albums, it also includes tracks from a pair of compilation albums: Sharp On Attack from 1988’s Guitar Speak, and flamenco-flavored Mood For A Day, one of Howe’s signature songs with Yes. The version included here is taken from the 1993 album Symphonic Music of Yes.”

Howe tours the UK in April:

Apr 01: Buxton Opera House

Apr 02: Selby Town Hall

Apr 07: Milton Keynes Stables

Apr 09: Southampton Brook

Apr 10: Farncombe St John’s Church

Apr 11: Tiverton Community Arts Centre

Apr 12: Sheffield Green Trading Boundaries

Apr 14: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 15: Halton The Brindley

Apr 16: Bilston Robin 2

Apr 19: London Jazz Cafe

Apr 24: Sudbury Quay Theatre

Apr 25: Bristol Colston Hall

Apr 28: Basingstoke Haymarket

Anthology tracklist

Disc 1

So Bad Lost Symphony Pleasure Stole The Night Pennants Look Over Your Shoulder Surface Tension Sensitive Chaos Running The Human Race Desire Comes First Luck Of The Draw Maiden Voyage Walk Don’t Run Momenta The Collector Just Like A Woman Buckets of Rain

Disc 2