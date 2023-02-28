Steve Harris will be touring with Iron Maiden and British Lion at the same time this summer

British Lion, the side project from Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, have announced a European tour for this summer. The run of shows will begin on May 27 at in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and conclude on July 30 in Munich, Germany.

The 15 dates include two previously announced festival shows – at Hellfest in France and at Sweden Rock – as well as two UK shows in Nottingham and Manchester, where they'll be supported by Stray. Full dates below.

The tour is designed to fit around Iron Maiden's 2023 schedule, with British Lion's opening night at the 2000-capacity Cvetlicarna in Ljubljana coming the day before Harris's main band perform at the 16,000-seat Arena Stozice in the same city.

The pattern repeats throughout the schedule, with the final date at Munich's 1000-capacity Backstage Halle on July 30 followed by two Maiden shows at the 15,500-seat Olympiahalle.

“We just had a brilliant time on the January UK tour and it’s great to be heading out again in 2023," says Harris. "I’m really looking forward to both summer tours this year!”

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

British Lion European Tour 2023

May 27: Ljubljana Cvetlicarna,Slovenia*

Jun 02: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland*

Jun 06: Bergen Ole Bull Scene, Norway*

Jun 08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock - Sweden

Jun 12: Krakow Kamienna 12 - Poland*

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Hannover Capitolm Germany*

Jun 23: Dublin Opium, Ireland#

Jun 29: Manchester Rebellion, UK^

Jul 02: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK^

Jul 10: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands#

Jul 14: Milan Legend, Italy #

Jul 19: Murcia Garaje Beat Club, Spain*

Jul 24: Dortmund FZW, Germany*

Jul 30: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany*

* = support from Dark Tribe

# = support from Airforce

^ = support from Stray

Iron Maiden Future Past European Tour 2023

May 28: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Solvenia

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

