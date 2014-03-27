Steel Panther To Host The Golden Gods 2014

As they revealed onstage at Brixton Academy last night, Steel Panther are hosting this year’s Metal Hammer Golden God Awards.

Orange Amplification Presents…The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2014 In Association With World Of Tanks will take place June 16 at the London Indigo2 in Greenwich, and will, as ever, feature some amazing performances, a sweet ton of debauchery and those all-important and most prestigious gongs.

And this year, the mighty Steel Panther will be hosting! Yes, Satch, Michael, Lexxi and Stix will be in the house to guide us through the evening’s madness. We imagine this is gonna get silly.

Plus, the HMS Hammer will be setting sail once again for the traditional pre-awards boat party! We’ll be announcing the first names for that tomorrow morning, with main stage bands to come in the coming weeks. Voting opens April 7. Get excited.