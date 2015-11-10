Steak Number Eight stream new album Kosmokoma in full

Belgian brutes Steak Number Eight are premiering their new album Kosmokoma exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Kosmokoma is Steak Number Eight’s third full-length release, following up the acclaimed The Hutch in 2013. Bringing their own brand of sludgey post-metal out of the deep undergrounds for another round, Kosmokoma is “is a journey through the sound of our collective coma” (according to main man Brent Vanneste).

Listen to the collective coma below.

Kosmokoma is released 20 November via Indie Recordings.