Watch Status Quo play the last live song they will ever play, probably

Legendary rockers Status Quo have played live for the last time. Probably. The band finished their SQ24 tour on Friday night with a set at Vivary Park in Taunton, Somerset, as part of the annual Live in Somerset festival.
Back in June, frontman Francis Rossi told the Daily Mirror, "I don’t think we will go again. And as far as the rest of the band are concerned it’s the last tour too. I just can’t see us doing it one more time. I didn’t want to put this current tour out, saying it’s the last one ever. I did it once and was then coerced into coming back, but that’s another whole other fucking story."
The whole other fucking story relates to the band's End of the Road tour in 1984, which climaxed with a supposed final ever show at the 50,000-capacity Milton Keynes Bowl in July of that year. The band were coaxed back to the stage to open Live Aid the following year, setting the wheels in motion for another 39 years of full-tilt boogie and that final show in Taunton.
The band's setlist at the final show leaned heavily on Quo's 70s classics, including eight songs played at Milton Keynes – opener Caroline, Paper Plane, Roll Over Lay Down, Little Lady, Whatever You Want, Rockin' All Over the World, Don't Waste My Time and Down Down – before the band brought the curtain down with a version of Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again), from 1988's Ain't Complaining album. Video and full setlist below.
Francis Rossi has an extensive solo tour lined up for 2025 (details below), but will his band tread the boards again? It's unlikely, says Rossi.
"They might offer a huge amount of money to do the Quo again but I don’t think so," he said. "I am hesitant to call it the last ever but I just can’t see it continuing to be honest. It’s fucking hurting this time, physically. We were at rehearsals before this tour and it occurred to me that we started 50 fucking years ago. Thinking about it brought it home my age."
Status Quo setlist: Vivary Park, Taunton
Caroline
Rain
Little Lady
Softer Ride
Beginning Of The End
Hold You Back
Medley: What You're Proposing / Down the Dustpipe / Something 'bout You Baby I Like / Wild Side Of Life / Rollin' Home / Railroad / Again and Again / Mystery Song
The Oriental
In My Chair
In the Army Now
Roll Over Lay Down
Down Down
Whatever You Want
Rockin' All Over the World
Encore:
Don't Waste My Time
Paper Plane
Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)
Francis Rossi solo tour 2025
