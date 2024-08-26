Watch Status Quo play the last live song they will ever play, probably

Legendary rockers Status Quo have played live for the last time. Probably. The band finished their SQ24 tour on Friday night with a set at Vivary Park in Taunton, Somerset, as part of the annual Live in Somerset festival.

Back in June, frontman Francis Rossi told the Daily Mirror, "I don’t think we will go again. And as far as the rest of the band are concerned it’s the last tour too. I just can’t see us doing it one more time. I didn’t want to put this current tour out, saying it’s the last one ever. I did it once and was then coerced into coming back, but that’s another whole other fucking story."

The whole other fucking story relates to the band's End of the Road tour in 1984, which climaxed with a supposed final ever show at the 50,000-capacity Milton Keynes Bowl in July of that year. The band were coaxed back to the stage to open Live Aid the following year, setting the wheels in motion for another 39 years of full-tilt boogie and that final show in Taunton.

The band's setlist at the final show leaned heavily on Quo's 70s classics, including eight songs played at Milton Keynes – opener Caroline, Paper Plane, Roll Over Lay Down, Little Lady, Whatever You Want, Rockin' All Over the World, Don't Waste My Time and Down Down – before the band brought the curtain down with a version of Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again), from 1988's Ain't Complaining album. Video and full setlist below.

Francis Rossi has an extensive solo tour lined up for 2025 (details below), but will his band tread the boards again? It's unlikely, says Rossi.

"They might offer a huge amount of money to do the Quo again but I don’t think so," he said. "I am hesitant to call it the last ever but I just can’t see it continuing to be honest. It’s fucking hurting this time, physically. We were at rehearsals before this tour and it occurred to me that we started 50 fucking years ago. Thinking about it brought it home my age."

Status Quo LAST *EVER* LIVE SONG! "Burning Bridges" @ Taunton Vivary Park, 23/08/2024 - YouTube Watch On

Status Quo setlist: Vivary Park, Taunton

Caroline

Rain

Little Lady

Softer Ride

Beginning Of The End

Hold You Back

Medley: What You're Proposing / Down the Dustpipe / Something 'bout You Baby I Like / Wild Side Of Life / Rollin' Home / Railroad / Again and Again / Mystery Song

The Oriental

In My Chair

In the Army Now

Roll Over Lay Down

Down Down

Whatever You Want

Rockin' All Over the World

Encore:

Don't Waste My Time

Paper Plane

Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)

Francis Rossi solo tour 2025

Apr 10: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Apr 11: Cornwall Truro Truro Hall

Apr 12: Bridgwater Mcmillan Theatre

Apr 14: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Apr 16: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Apr 17: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Apr 19: Warrington Parr Hall

Apr 20: 20Th Bury St Edmonds Apex

Apr 22: Stamford Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Hull City Hall

Apr 25: Harrogate Royal Theatre

Apr 26: Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre

Apr 28: Milton Keynes Stables

Apr 29: Buxton Opera House

May 01: Eastleigh Thornden

May 02: Epsom Playhouse

May 10: Aylesbury Waterside

May 11: Whitley Bay Playhouse

May 13: Oban Corran Halls

May 14: Inverness Eden Court

May 16: Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre

May 17: Edinburgh Queens Theatre

May 19: Perth Concert Hall

May 21: Lincoln New Theatre Royal

May 22: Loughborough Town Hall

May 24: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

May 25: Cheltenham Town Hall

May 28: Guildford G-Live

May 30: Neath Gwyn Hall

May 31: Newbury Corn Exchange

Jun 01: Dartford Orchard Theatre

Jun 03: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Jun 04: Yeovil Westlands

Jun 06: Stratford-Upon-Avon Playhouse

Get tickets.