Status Quo celebrate chart landmark

Status Quo have spent a total of 500 weeks in the UK Official Albums Chart, it’s been confirmed.

The rock veterans released acoustic album Aquostic (Stripped Bare) in October. And, with their 31st studio outing sitting at no.34 in this week’s official album chart, it means the band join a select group of just 50 artists who have racked up 500 weeks or more in the charts.

Mainman Francis Rossi tells the Official Charts Company: “To be celebrating 500 weeks in the Official Album Chart – that’s almost 10 years – feels incredible. It’s almost surreal that this band that we formed all those years ago could reach this point. It’s a tangible achievement though, and a milestone we’re very proud of.

“Aquostic (Stripped Bare) is itself our highest charting album for 18 years and has just been certified Gold, so it’s not been a bad few weeks. I rarely believe in looking backwards though, we’re by no means done yet – 2015 will be another interesting year for Quo.”

The band’s first success in the album charts came in 1973 when they reached no.5 with Piledriver. They’ve since had 23 top 10 albums, including four number ones: Hello!, On The Level, Blue For You and 1982.

Queen have spent the longest time in the UK album charts with 1457 weeks, followed by the Beatles (1406) and Elvis Presley (1364).

Quo released live DVD The Frantic Four’s Final Fling in September and they’ll take to the road later this year for seven dates between April and July:

Apr 20: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Apr 21: Sheffield City Hall

Apr 23: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Apr 24: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 26: London Eventim Apollo

May 16: Bridlington Bluebell Hotel

Jul 03: Preston Hoghton Tower