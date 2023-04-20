Staind release Lowest In Me, first new single in 12 years

Staind have announced their first studio album in more than a decade. Confessions of the Fallen, the follow-up to 2011's self-titled album, is the band's eighth full-length release, and is preceded by a single, Lowest In Me.

"I did want to modernise the sound and bring us up to date," says frontman Aaron Lewis. "You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."

"It’s undeniably Aaron’s voice, and same for the songs," adds guitarist Mike Mushok. "We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out.”

In July, Staind will set out on a co-headlining tour with Godsmack. The run of 25 shows begins at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis, MO, on July 18, and finishes up at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX, on August 31.

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Staind/Godsmack Tour 2023

Jul 18: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 20: Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union Music Park,NC

Jul 21: Virginia Beach, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 22: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 25: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 28: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 30: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 02: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 03: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 05: Pittsburgh The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 06: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 08: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 09: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 10: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 13: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 18: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Aug 20: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Las Vegas Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 27: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 31: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX