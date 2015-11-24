Springsteen reveals Party Lights

Bruce Springsteen has issued a lyric video for previously unreleased track Party Lights.

It appears on upcoming 7-disc box set The Ties That Bind: The River Collection, out on December 4. The 4CD/3DVD package presents a fully expanded look at the New Jersey musician’s fifth release.

It includes the double record, the unreleased originally-planned 1979 single album The Ties That Bind alongside 22 outtakes, an hour-long documentary and a 1980 performance filmed at Arizona State University.

On some of the outtakes included in the package, Springsteen says: “We were in the studio day after day after day. I probably worked the hardest on some of things that ended up as outtakes. You never knew, I never knew. I didn’t know where it was going.”

He recently unveiled the previously unreleased outtake Meet Me In The City.