Spiritbox release mesmerising acoustic version of 2020 single Constance

Spiritbox have released an acoustic version of their 2020 hit single Constance.

The reworked tune, which features frontwoman Courtney LaPlante's clean, silky-smooth vocals and haunting, atmospheric instrumentation, was recorded in a church with accompaniment from a string trio earlier this year in aid of the The Grammy Museum Collection:Live series and in partnership with BMG.

Speaking on the process of creating the acoustic version, guitarist Mike Stringer explains, "This live version of Constance was a very ambitious project for us. Before we left to start recording Eternal Blue, I had a rough demo of an acoustic version of Constance written.

"While we were tracking the album, the Grammy Museum asked us if we’d want to contribute to their “Collection:Live” series with a live acoustic/stringed composition of the song. Of course this was a huge honour for us and something we couldn’t turn down, but it posed a challenge as we were recording in the middle of the desert, and I had never written a string composition before.

"After learning how to turn midi into notation, and some back and forth with our producer Dan Braunstein, and violinist Haruka Horii, we had a version we were confident in. This was the first time we had ever performed this song live, and the addition of the strings by Haruka Horii, Bonnie Brooksbank, and Mark Bassett really brought this whole thing to life.

"Putting this together was a great experience, and I hope to explore more acoustic compositions in the future with Spiritbox."

Constance (Acoustic) is available on a limited edition 7" picture disc. The artwork features a blue butterfly, representing the jumper Courtney wore in the original Constance music video. The same butterfly is used on the acoustic track's accompanying visualiser.

Earlier this year Spiritbox announced the arrival of their debut album, Eternal Blue, set to arrive September 17. Pre-orders are available now.

Watch the Constance (Acoustic) visualiser below:

(Image credit: Spiritbox)

(Image credit: Spiritbox)

Eternal Blue tracklisting:

1. Sun Killer

2. Hurt You

3. Yellowjacket feat. Sam Carter

4. The Summit

5. Secret Garden

6. Silk In The Strings

7. Holy Roller

8. Eternal Blue

9. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance