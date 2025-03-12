Spiritbox have released two new live tracks only available until tomorrow

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Songs recorded at recent live shows in London and Paris are available on an expanded edition of new album Tsunami Sea, which can be downloaded until 11:59pm on Thursday

Spiritbox
(Image credit: Jonathan Weiner)

Spiritbox have shared two new live tracks that will be available for less than 48 hours.

The Canadian metalcore heavyweights have released live versions of Fata Morgana and Perfect Soul, recorded during their February shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and Paris’ L’Olympia respectively, as part of a limited deluxe edition of new album Tsunami Sea.

Download Tsunami Sea: Live Bonus Edition, which features the songs, before the link expires on Thursday (March 13) at 11:59pm.

Spiritbox toured Europe in February and released Tsunami Sea on March 7. They released a video recording of Fata Morgana at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday (March 11). Watch it below.

Tsunami Sea was released to critical acclaim, including a glowing nine-out-of-10 review from Metal Hammer. Journalist Rich Hobson wrote: “Tsunami Sea feels like the moment Spiritbox firmly step into their own as a band who could contend with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token, as the next zeitgeist-setting act.”

Spiritbox were recently on the cover of Metal Hammer and talked extensively about the story behind Tsunami Sea. Vocalist Courtney LaPlante spoke about the band’s insistence to evolve musically and not repeat themselves.

“Statistically, if I was to look at the song that broke us out, [2020 single] Holy Roller, it would be more financially stable to just continue only making that,” she said. “I love an identity crisis, because it helps me not feel like I’m trapped in a box where I have to do this or that.”

She added: “Each record is a small time capsule; maybe the next album will lean more into the melodic stuff or maybe we’ll have more electronic sounds or whatever. I think it just comes down to whatever we’re interested in at the time. And if that means that we’re genre-less or we just are unpredictable in that way, so be it.”

Spiritbox will tour North America from April, but are set to return to the UK for Download festival in June. They will then support Linkin Park inatLondon’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on June 28.

Spiritbox - Fata Morgana - Live at Ally Pally - YouTube Spiritbox - Fata Morgana - Live at Ally Pally - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Limp Bizkit Lollapalooza 2021

"A cocktail of pure fire and creativity." How Limp Bizkit went from nu metal's whipping boys to a beloved cultural force (again)
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi onstage with Black Sabbath in 1985

“I had a dreadful hangover, so I put my dark glasses on and we played Children Of The Grave, Iron Man and Paranoid”: What happened when Black Sabbath reunited for one day only at Live Aid 1985
Limp Bizkit Lollapalooza 2021

"A cocktail of pure fire and creativity." How Limp Bizkit went from nu metal's whipping boys to a beloved cultural force (again)
See more latest
Most Popular
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025, next to the Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster
“All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘We want to announce now, what do we say?’”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains why Papa V Perpetua was unveiled on the Black Sabbath farewell show poster
Cover art for Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Smashing Pumpkins classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness to be turned into an opera for 30th anniversary
Metallica in 2022
Metallica announce VR immersive concert experience with Apple
Metal Hammer New Heavy bundles
Order your exclusive Slaughter To Prevail, Jinjer, Electric Callboy, Bloodywood and Bambie Thug bundles, featuring limited edition t-shirts, longsleeves and spellbooks
Carrie Underwood in 2025
“That was high school for me!” Watch Carrie Underwood team with an American Idol contestant to cover Drowning Pool’s nu metal banger Bodies
Katatonia
Katatonia announce European tour dates for November and December
Randy Blythe in 2024 and Elon Musk in 2025
“If we are afraid to say, ‘Hey, that’s not cool,’ we’re screwed”: Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe gives another scathing takedown of Elon Musk
Opeth live in 2024 and Iron Maiden live in 2013
“It was s***. The singing’s s***, the playing’s s***”: Opeth covered a beloved Iron Maiden song – and Mikael Åkerfeldt really, really doesn’t like it
Amanda Seyfried playing the dulcimer in 2025 and Joni Mitchell in 2022
Watch superstar actor Amanda Seyfried cover Joni Mitchell with a stunning dulcimer performance
Tool in 2023
Lawyer considers class action lawsuit as Tool fans express anger over setlist choices for Dominican Republic two-night event