Spiritbox have released two new live tracks only available until tomorrow

Spiritbox have shared two new live tracks that will be available for less than 48 hours.

The Canadian metalcore heavyweights have released live versions of Fata Morgana and Perfect Soul, recorded during their February shows at London’s Alexandra Palace and Paris’ L’Olympia respectively, as part of a limited deluxe edition of new album Tsunami Sea.

Download Tsunami Sea: Live Bonus Edition, which features the songs, before the link expires on Thursday (March 13) at 11:59pm.

Spiritbox toured Europe in February and released Tsunami Sea on March 7. They released a video recording of Fata Morgana at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday (March 11). Watch it below.

Tsunami Sea was released to critical acclaim, including a glowing nine-out-of-10 review from Metal Hammer. Journalist Rich Hobson wrote: “Tsunami Sea feels like the moment Spiritbox firmly step into their own as a band who could contend with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token, as the next zeitgeist-setting act.”

Spiritbox were recently on the cover of Metal Hammer and talked extensively about the story behind Tsunami Sea. Vocalist Courtney LaPlante spoke about the band’s insistence to evolve musically and not repeat themselves.

“Statistically, if I was to look at the song that broke us out, [2020 single] Holy Roller, it would be more financially stable to just continue only making that,” she said. “I love an identity crisis, because it helps me not feel like I’m trapped in a box where I have to do this or that.”

She added: “Each record is a small time capsule; maybe the next album will lean more into the melodic stuff or maybe we’ll have more electronic sounds or whatever. I think it just comes down to whatever we’re interested in at the time. And if that means that we’re genre-less or we just are unpredictable in that way, so be it.”

Spiritbox will tour North America from April, but are set to return to the UK for Download festival in June. They will then support Linkin Park inatLondon’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on June 28.