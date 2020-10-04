Spinal Tap reforming for Democratic fundraiser

Rock legends Spinal Tap will reunite once again in October.

The three musicians – Nigel Tufnel, Derek Smalls and David St. Hubbins – will join This Is Spinal Tap co-star Rob Reiner and comedian Patton Oswalt in a virtual fundraiser to raise money for the Democratic Party's efforts to win the swing state of Pennsylvania in the upcoming US Presidential elections.

Announcing the reunion in a tweet, Reiner said, "This Is Spinal Tap cast is reuniting to benefit the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Join me, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean on October 14 for a virtual reunion and help @PADems #TakeItToEleven.”

The virtual reunion will be hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt, who tweeted, "Here we go. Could not be more excited to be hosting this."

"Every dollar raised goes directly towards ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania," reads the invite, which encourages fans to donate money to the Democratic Party's efforts.

"Democratic enthusiasm in Pennsylvania is already turned up to eleven," says Jason Henry, executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party told the Hollywood Reporter. "We're the Keystone State and the key to winning this election. We're excited to partner with the Spinal Tap team to bring even more energy to power Democratic wins from the State House to the White House".

Harry Shearer will be releasing an album under titled The Many Moods of Donald Trump on October 30 - three days before the US goes to the polls. It compiles the videos Shearer has been releasing on YouTube in which he performs as Trump, in an effort to “explore the dark and often comical recesses of the president’s mind during his time in office."

“America has never had a President so demanding of our continued attention," says Shearer. "I decided to give him too much of mine.”