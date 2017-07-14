South Korea’s biggest rock band YB stream I Remember

South Korean outfit Yoon Do Hyun Band, better known as YB, have released a stream of their new single I Remember exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song will be available to purchase from August 4 and is taken from the band’s as-yet-untilted 10th studio album which is expected to arrive later this year.

The band’s British member Scott Hellowell says: “We really wanted to do things a little differently with this one – it’s a classic song with a unique approach to it, and a new energy. We hope people like it.”

“We are very excited and looking forward to getting back to Europe soon with the YB shows to showcase how we’ve evolved as a band. For me especially it means a lot,” he adds.

YB formed in 1994 and have gone on to enjoy huge success in their homeland, racking up album sales of more than two million, which is 20 times platinum in South Korea. They are the biggest rock band in their country.

In 2015, YB toured across the US with Smashing Pumpkins and played in front of 56,000 people during a headline set at Dodger Stadium’s Korean Night the same year.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

