Soundtrack your journey through a post-apocalyptic zombie wasteland with this metal version of The Last of Us theme

In recent weeks, HBO has had gamers and telly addicts alike gripped by their adaptation of the video game The Last Of Us. Without spoiling anything for those who’ve not had a chance to watch the show, it’s about a man named Joel (played by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal) who takes care of a 14-year-old girl Ellie (played by Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey) in a USA ravaged by a global pandemic which has turned many people into zombies.

It was only a matter of time before a YouTube shredder would step up to the plate and deliver a metal version of Gustavo Santaolalla’s haunting score.

Luckily for us, guitarist 331Erock – whose real name is Eric Calderone – has taken up the challenge and has posted a crunching take on the game and TV show’s theme.

“Well, well, well. After all these years of the requests, here it is,” says 331Erock. “Hope you enjoy, because I had a lot of fun doing this one.”

While some people have a reputation of being, ahem, fiercely protective of their favourite zombie-themed action-adventure games, the reaction has been one of positivity.

“Imagine hearing this while battling through Utah. Killer work,” commented Kevin Patton.

“I already know this gonna be good and I ain’t even watched it yet,” noted Twisted Riffs, possibly unaware that the show has already been commissioned for a second season.

“This is evidence that metal is magical and rad,” added SBH. Which is the whole reason why we love metal, isn’t it?

Check this "magical and rad" cover below.