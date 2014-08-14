Soundgarden latest on lullaby list

Soundgarden are the latest band to have their tracks turned into lullabies by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star.
The company turns well-known songs into soothing lullabies for children and they’ve previously released recordings of artists including Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Rush, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Slayer, Slipknot and Tool.
The company says: “We feel our lullaby line fills a vacant musical niche. There are other lines of music lullabies, but we decided to take the approach of being high-end musically rather than simply doing these things as a novelty. Just because the music is for a baby, it doesn’t have to sound unsophisticated.”
Lullaby Versions Of Soundgarden will be released on August 19 via Roma Music Group and features 8 tracks by the Seattle rockers.
To see their full collection, visit the Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star website.
Tracklist
Black Hole Sun
Fell On Black Days
Burden In My Hand
Spoonman
Outshined
The Day I Tried To Live
Rusty Cage
Hunger Strike (Temple Of The Dog)