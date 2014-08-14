Soundgarden latest on lullaby list

Soundgarden are the latest band to have their tracks turned into lullabies by Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star.

The company turns well-known songs into soothing lullabies for children and they’ve previously released recordings of artists including Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Rush, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Slayer, Slipknot and Tool.

The company says: “We feel our lullaby line fills a vacant musical niche. There are other lines of music lullabies, but we decided to take the approach of being high-end musically rather than simply doing these things as a novelty. Just because the music is for a baby, it doesn’t have to sound unsophisticated.”

Lullaby Versions Of Soundgarden will be released on August 19 via Roma Music Group and features 8 tracks by the Seattle rockers.

