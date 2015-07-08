Cornell corrects solo album title

Chris Cornell’s debut solo album is to be reissued with the title he originally wanted.

The Soundgarden frontman’s 1999 solo effort Euphoria Morning was so called after Universal Music execs convinced him to adjust it from Euphoria Mourning.

Sixteen years on, it’s being re-released in remastered audio on vinyl, CD and digitally – and with the corrected name – on August 14.

Cornell says: “The title of the record has been restored to its original spelling, which was changed before release after I listened to some bad advice.

“It’s difficult to describe the satisfaction of seeing this as I had originally conceived it. One letter is everything.”

Cornell’s fourth solo album, Higher Truth, will be released on September 18 ahead of a North American tour.

Euphoria Mourning tracklist

Can’t Change Me 2. Flutter Girl 3. Preaching The End Of The World 4. Follow My Way 5. When I’m Down 6. Mission 7. Wave Goodbye 8. Moonchild 9. Sweet Euphoria 10. Disappearing One 11. Pillow Of Your Bones 12. Steel Rain

CHRIS CORNELL NORTH AMERICAN SOLO TOUR 2015

Sep 20: Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles, CA

Sep 21: Warner Grand Theatre San Pedro, CA

Sep 23: Granada Theater Santa Barbara, CA

Sep 24: Wells Fargo Center For The Arts Santa Rosa, CA

Sep 26: Paramount Theater Oakland, CA

Sep 27: Gallo Center For The Arts Modesto, CA

Sep 29: Benaroya Hall Seattle, WA

Sep 30: Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC

Oct 02: Paramount Theatre Denver, CO

Oct 03: Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

Oct 05: State Theatre Minneapolis, MN

Oct 06: Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Oct 08: Lakewood Civic Auditorium Lakewood, OH

Oct 09: Massey Hall Toronto, ON

Oct 11: Buffalo Center For The Arts, NY

Oct 12: State Theatre New Brunswick, NJ

Oct 14: Strathmore Music Theatre N. Bethesda, MD

Oct 15: Merriam Theatre Philadelphia, PA

Oct 17: Kirby Center For The Performing Arts Wilkes Barre, PA

Oct 18: Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Oct 21: Shubert Theater Boston, MA

Oct 23: Grand Opera House Wilmington, DE

Oct 24: Strand Capitol Performing Arts Center, York, PA

Oct 26: Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA

Oct 27: Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Oct 29: The Knight Concert Hall Miami, FL

Oct 30: The Mahaffey Theater St Petersburg, FL

Nov 01: The Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

Nov 02: Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX