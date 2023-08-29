Watch Sophie Lloyd's dazzling shred version of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven

Guitar superstar and internet sensation Sophie Lloyd has turned to the band that inspired her to pick up the guitar in her latest video, performing a dazzling version of Led Zeppelin's classic Stairway To Heaven.

Lloyd, who was voted Rock Guitarist Of The Year by the readers of Music Radar in 2022, stays reasonably faithful to the original throughout, replicating both Jimmy Page's original guitar lines and Robert Plant's vocals in turn.

"We all know that Stairway To Heaven by Led Zeppelin is banned in guitar shops," says Sophie. "But is it also banned when it's a shred version?"

On her website, Lloyd reveals how Led Zeppelin played a key role in giving her the confidence to pursue a career in music. "I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad," she says. "Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practise and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfilment."

Lloyd started making videos of her cover versions in 2012, and now has close to one million followers on YouTube.

Last year she joined Machine Gun Kelly as a touring guitarist, and has since released a string of solo singles featuring guest appearances from musicians including Inglorious frontman Nathan James, Trivium leader Matt Heafy, Canadian singer Lauren Babic, fellow YouTuber Cole Rolland and Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr. All five songs are set to appear on Lloyd's upcoming debut album, Imposter Syndrome.