Sonja Christina narrates rare 70s Alice In Wonderland reissue

German prog rockers Neuschwanstein's 1976 retelling of the Alice In Wonderland story has been reissued with English narration, from Curved Air's Sonja Kristina, for the very first time through Cherry Red Records.

The album was originally recorded in 1976, although it didn't get an initial release on the Musea label in 2009. Inspired by Rick Wakeman's legendary Journey To The Centre Of The Earth the original album featured German narration, and the new reissue has been given a new English narration from Kristina.

"I was delighted to narrate this wonderful psychedelic musical version of Alice’s dream in a dramatic instrumental landscape," says Kristina. "I loved Alice In Wonderland as a child and I’ve really enjoyed returning to the magic of this story. This album deserves to be thought of as a classic progressive rock album of the 1970s, so I’m pleased to have recorded the narration for it."

Neuschwanstein were a German prog band, named after the legendary castle, who never signed to a major label. Although Alice In Wondrland was their first recording, their first release was 1978's Battlement. The band reunited in 2016 to record and release their third album, Fine Art.

The new reissue has been re-mastered and features a booklet with two separate sets of liner notes and rare images, on the history of the band and Kristina’s 2022 vocal sessions.

Initial orders come with a postcard signed by Kristina.

