Trending

Songwriter PF Sloan dead at 70

By Classic Rock  

Man who penned Barry McGuire's Eve Of Destruction and many others had short battle with cancer

null

Songwriter PF Sloan has died at the age of 70 following a short battle with cancer.

His publicist said in a statement that Sloan died at his home in Los Angeles on November 15. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just a few weeks ago.

Sloan wrote a string of hits, including Barry McGuire’s 1965 effort Eve of Destruction, Herman’s Hermits’ A Must to Avoid, You Baby by The Turtles, Grass Roots track Where Were You When I Needed You and Johnny Rivers’ Secret Agent Man.

Sloan signed a deal with Aladdin Records when he was just 13 and the following year released his first single, All I Want Is Loving.

In the 60s, he became a sought-after songwriter and producer.

See more Classic Rock news