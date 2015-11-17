Songwriter PF Sloan dead at 70

Songwriter PF Sloan has died at the age of 70 following a short battle with cancer.

His publicist said in a statement that Sloan died at his home in Los Angeles on November 15. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just a few weeks ago.

Sloan wrote a string of hits, including Barry McGuire’s 1965 effort Eve of Destruction, Herman’s Hermits’ A Must to Avoid, You Baby by The Turtles, Grass Roots track Where Were You When I Needed You and Johnny Rivers’ Secret Agent Man.

Sloan signed a deal with Aladdin Records when he was just 13 and the following year released his first single, All I Want Is Loving.

In the 60s, he became a sought-after songwriter and producer.