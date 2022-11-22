Someone's done a metallic hardcore version of Football's Coming Home and it's the most British thing you'll see today

Raised By Owls are a band who certainly know how to have a laugh. The comedy extreme metal quintet, who hail from Derby, England, have written songs covering everything from Eastenders actor Ross Kemp and classic BBC kids show Chuckle Vision to veteran TV presenter Noel Edmonds and meme-worthy celebrity chef Ainsley Harriot.

If you're not from the UK, it'd be entirely understandable if those reference points have gone entirely over your head - Raised By Owls are as British as it gets, and they've only compounded that fact by releasing a delightfully lairy cover of classic 90s England football anthem, Three Lions (It's Coming Home).

Originally released by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and Liverpudlian rockers The Lightning Seeds in May 1996 to mark England hosting that year's European Football Championship, the iconic anthem has undergone countless reissues and covers over the years. None like this, though.

Raised By Owls have given Three Lions a full, breakdowns-and-all metallic hardcore makeover, paired with a wonderfully daft, grass roots video that depicts the five-piece screaming, riffing and headbanging their way around a grotty football pitch somewhere deep in the UK. The cover has also come alongside a link posted by the band encouraging fans to support human rights organisation https://www.antislavery.org/ (opens in new tab).

Whether you're a football fanatic or a lifelong hater of the game, this is well worth your time. Watch the hilarious cover below.

FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME - HARDCORE/METAL EDITION! pic.twitter.com/7OA18GFa18November 21, 2022 See more

Raised By Owls have two full-length studio albums to their name, 2016's The Great British Grind-Off and 2019 follow-up, Dreadful. The band play their final gig of 2022 at London's Beyond The Grave festival this Friday, November 25.