"Somebody f**ked up" - vinyl copies of Slipknot's new album have the wrong title

When Slipknot's new album The End, So Far went on sale at record stores across the globe, it swiftly became apparent that the vinyl version wasn't the same as the CD. Instead, the cover, spine and labels bore the title The End For Now. Some copies were left with the name uncorrected, while others had been stickered to conceal the mistake.

According to the Slipknot fan wiki (opens in new tab), The End For Now was the album's original title – the name adorned early mock-ups of the album artwork, and was on the artwork that originally accompanied the Spotify release of the July single The Dying Song (Time To Sing).

This has led to speculation that the band changed the title, but that backlogs in vinyl manufacturing meant the change couldn't be made in time to meet the release date, but Slipnot frontman Corey Taylor has disputed this in an AMA session on Reddit.

"What was the reason behind the name change for the new album? (The End For Now... to The End, So Far)," asked Redditor newman1223 (opens in new tab).

"The End, So Far was the correct name," responded Taylor. "Somebody fucked up and didn't double check with us."

The Slipknot fan wiki also reports that the title isn't the only mistake on the first vinyl pressing, claiming that The Dying Song (Time to Sing) and Hive Mind have been respectively listed as Dying Song and Hivemind, and that the gatefold features an old picture of the band members. It's also reported that the vinyl version features slightly different credits to the CD.

Might The End For Now be a collector's item in years to come? Buy one now and check Discogs in 20 years to find out.

Earlier this week, Corey Taylor expressed his regret for not making amends with former bandmate Joey Jordison before his death in July 2021. During an interview with The Fader, Taylor said that the realisation of Jordison being no longer around had "crept in" whilst they were making the album.

