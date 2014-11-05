Soil's McCombs recovering after stroke

Soil frontman Ryan McCombs is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke at the weekend.

McCombs – who also used to front Drowning Pool – says in a Facebook update that he’s now able to eat for the first time since the stroke on Sunday night.

He appears to be in good spirits, thanking his girlfriend Izzi for her quick actions in getting him medical attention.

McCombs says: “Just passed some tests that allowed me to have some food and water. First since Sunday.”

His earlier post read: “I have been hospitalized after having a stroke in my sleep Sunday night. Thanks to Izzi making me go to the hospital Monday morning, we caught it before my stupid brain made too much of a mess of me.

“I’m already doing better but I’m warned it’ll be a bit of a road. The Angry Hobbit is a stubborn prick and I believe shit will right itself in no time. I mean hell, my stupid dumb right hand only made me take 15 minutes to write this…seriously.

“In great hands here and Izzi is keeping a protective eye.”

Soil had just wrapped up a European tour with American Head Charge and Hed PE.