SOAD drummer to launch new band

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan is asking fans to help fund a new side project.

Dolmayan has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new group, These Grey Men, which is planning a covers album and an accompanying tour.

The project promises a “star-studded” cast of musicians will appear on covers versions of tracks by Radiohead, Outkast, David Bowie and others. So far, drummer James Hazley of 90s band Cockeyed Ghost is the only other name confirmed for the band.

Dolmayan says: “I’m a huge music fan and have an iPod with over 10,000 or so songs on it that I listen to religiously. I often rearrange melodies in my head or think about how much fun it would’ve been to play on some of my favourite songs.

“That ultimately led to the idea of a covers album. As for what it’s going to sound like, it’ll definitely have a rock feel, but not limited by any genre restrictions. Listeners are going to hear a plethora of sounds and styles.” Kickstarter contributors can access various investor incentives, ranging from personal drum lessons and an opportunity to attend a recording session to a private backyard concert and a chance to guest-produce one of the album’s tracks.

The SOAD star adds: “I want this project to be an experiment, not just in sound, but in the mutual participation of artist and fan. I want this to be a shared process. The goal is not just to deliver a finished product, but to give fans a piece of the project every step of the way.”