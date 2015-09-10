Snider to Stanley: I will bury you, son

Dee Snider has called out Kiss frontman Paul Stanley – challenging him to a rock face-off.

The pair’s war of words reached fever pitch this week when Stanley branded the Twisted Sister mainman a “wannabe” in response to Snider’s comments on an episode of Eddie Trunk’s show, in which he said it was “insulting” that Kiss members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer were using the Catman and Spaceman personas made famous by Peter Criss and Ace Frehley.

Snider said: “I don’t see how people could accept this. Tommy Thayer? I’m sorry. It’s insulting. Not only did he play in a tribute band of Kiss, he’s imitating Ace in his entire act.”

In his response, Stanley told Talk Is Jericho (via Blabbermouth): “Well, let me put it in the simplest terms. In this case, this guy is a wannabe, has always been a wannabe and desperately wants attention and to be taken seriously. And that will never happen because he’s obviously clueless that he and his whole band are a bunch of buffoons.”

Now Snider has issued a new statement, laughing off Stanley’s “wannabe” comments and saying he could easily out-rock the Kiss man.

Snider says: “Any time, any stage. But let’s do this old school — no costumes, no pyro, no bullshit — let’s just get up there and rock. I will bury you, son.

“Sincerely, the attention getting, wannabe, lead buffoon of Twisted Sister, Dee Snider.”

Eric Singer last month insisted he was never told to act like Criss, saying the makeup was all that linked the two.

Twisted Sister this year lost drummer AJ Pero who died while on the road with Adrenaline Mob.