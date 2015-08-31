Kiss drummer Eric: I was never told to act like Criss

Kiss drummer Eric Singer says he finds it “ridiculous” when he hears accusations that he’s expected to play, sing and act like original sticksman Peter Criss.

He does wear the Catman makeup mask that Criss used – but he insists that’s where the similarities end.

Singer tells Michael Cavacini: “I’ve heard people say that I was told to sing, play and act like Peter Criss. That’s completely ridiculous. I’ve never once been told to do that. Never. Look at any of the shows I’ve done. I don’t play anything like Peter Criss.”

A section of Kiss fans will always long for the return of Criss and co-founding guitarist Ace Frehley. But Singer believes Kiss are as good a live act as they’ve ever been with him and guitarist Tommy Thayer on board – and that should be enough to appease followers.

He says: “If a band can’t continue on because somebody quits, can’t play any more, whatever the reason is, that shouldn’t prevent the remaining members from continuing, if that’s what they want to do.

“As long as the band are doing the music justice and paying respect to its origins, then I’m fine with it. That’s what it’s all about.

“If a band gets new members and they aren’t very good, then you have the right to complain.”

Kiss tour Australia and New Zealand in October.

Thayer hopeful over Kiss album