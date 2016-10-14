Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan files lawsuit against TNA

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has filed a sealed lawsuit against pro-wrestling promotional company TNA – a firm which named him president earlier this year.

Filed in Nashville court, defendants named in the case include TNA, its owner Dixie Carter and husband Serg Salinas, and its parent company Impact Ventures, according to PW Insider.

Corgan has requested a court order to keep details confidential for the time being. He also filed a temporary restraining order, which was also granted.

The singer-songwriter has been working with the wrestling firm since last year, first as a creative producer, and replaced Carter as president in the summer. He announced he’d been investing in TNA TV tapings, as part of a deal which saw him purchase a minority share in the company.

Carter said at the time: “Billy is a visionary, an iconic artist and savvy businessman with an incredibly gifted creative mind. He has built a decades-long successful global brand, and also has a deep passion and understanding for professional wrestling.

“In working with Billy over the last 16 months, he has impressed me to the point that I’ve been in discussions with him to take an elevated strategic leadership role within the company.”

Further details of the case will be revealed in due course.

Earlier this year, Corgan hinted he wouldn’t rule out a classic lineup Pumpkins reunion after he revealed he was back on talking terms with his former bandmates, D’Arcy Wretzky, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.

