Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson are deeply, madly in L.U.V.

Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is "so deeply in love" with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

The official confirmation of the pair’s relationship arrived in the form of an Instagram post Osbourne shared on Valentine's Day, showing the love birds locking lips alongside the caption: "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Rumours of their relationship started in mid-January when Osbourne shared two photos to Instagram stories of the couple canoodling.

The following week, she posted another story showing herself snuggled up with a travel cushion printed with a close-up image of Wilson's mask, along with the caption: "Everywhere I go I take my baby with me" accompanied by the joyful tears emoji.

Osbourne first met Wilson 23 years ago when Slipknot toured as part of Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest.

According to People, the metal couple are "very happy together". An unnamed source told the magazine: "Kelly and Sid met when [Slipknot] was touring with Ozzfest in 1999 .They have remained friends since."



Move out the way Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, there's a far cooler couple in town.

